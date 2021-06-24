Cancel
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 19.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 12.9 feet Sunday, July 04. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.

