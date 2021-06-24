Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook; Deschutes; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Jefferson County in central Oregon West central Crook County in central Oregon North central Deschutes County in central Oregon * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 556 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tumalo, or 8 miles north of Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Culver, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Powell Butte and Deschutes River Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH