Red Flag Warning issued for Northern San Juan, Paradox Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern San Juan; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 291, 294, 295, IN COLORADO AND 490, AND 491 IN UTAH The chances for thunderstorms has diminished across the area. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov