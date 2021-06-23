City, FPD Launch Crisis Car Response Team in Collaboration with Community Partners

The City of Frederick and the Frederick Police Department are excited to announce the launch of a mental health co-responder pilot program that will commence on July 1, 2021. The FPD Crisis Car, which is a partnership between the Frederick Police Department, Sheppard Pratt, the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services, The City of Frederick Department of Housing & Human Services, and the Frederick County Health Department, is designed to take a different approach to mental health crisis response in the Frederick community by prioritizing and leveraging the training of our community’s mental health professionals in collaboration with our first responders. The Crisis Car will pair a non-uniformed Frederick Police officer with a civilian mental health professional and an EMT/paramedic from Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services. This trio will work as partners in an unmarked police car, responding to mental health emergencies across The City of Frederick. When the team is not responding to emergencies, they will conduct follow-up visits and wellness checks on individuals. The car will initially be staffed weekday afternoons, with a goal to become a full-time assignment if the pilot program proves successful.