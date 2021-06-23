Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

City, FPD Launch Crisis Car Response Team in Collaboration with Community Partners

cityoffrederick.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Frederick and the Frederick Police Department are excited to announce the launch of a mental health co-responder pilot program that will commence on July 1, 2021. The FPD Crisis Car, which is a partnership between the Frederick Police Department, Sheppard Pratt, the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services, The City of Frederick Department of Housing & Human Services, and the Frederick County Health Department, is designed to take a different approach to mental health crisis response in the Frederick community by prioritizing and leveraging the training of our community’s mental health professionals in collaboration with our first responders. The Crisis Car will pair a non-uniformed Frederick Police officer with a civilian mental health professional and an EMT/paramedic from Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services. This trio will work as partners in an unmarked police car, responding to mental health emergencies across The City of Frederick. When the team is not responding to emergencies, they will conduct follow-up visits and wellness checks on individuals. The car will initially be staffed weekday afternoons, with a goal to become a full-time assignment if the pilot program proves successful.

cityoffrederick.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick, MD
Government
Frederick County, MD
Health
Frederick, MD
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpd#Homelessness#Health Crisis#Mental Health Counselor#Fpd#Emt#The Crisis Car#Frederick Co#Mental Health Association#Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HHS
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy