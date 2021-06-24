Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

By Hallie Brown
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average. But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns. The...

www.kfyrtv.com
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Relationshipsnewswars.com

Aunt Claims Healthy 13-Year-Old Nephew Died 3 Days After COVID Vaccine

Tami Burages posted to her Twitter account on Saturday to announce the death of her 13-year-old nephew who passed just days after taking the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 jab. “A week ago today my brother’s 13-year-old son had his 2nd covid shot,” she wrote. “Less than 3 days later he died. The initial autopsy results (done Friday) were that his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it. He had no known health problems. Was on no medications.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Expert Issues New COVID Warning For All Americans

This week, the CDC recently deemed the Delta variant, first identified in India, a "variant of concern," revealing that it is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19. Many experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb—worry that it has the potential to provoke a new COVID surge, after months of declining infections, hospitalizations and deaths. F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine, explains why he too is concerned about B.1.617.2. Read on to hear what he has to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
PharmaceuticalsWorld Economic Forum

These are the ingredients in a COVID-19 vaccine

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Vaccines are generally made up of seven different ingredients. Their composition and creation is complex and detailed. The world will need billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Around the world, there is...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio’s top doctor: Myocarditis from COVID-19 vaccines very rare

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio health experts held a news conference on COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis on Thursday. Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff led the discussion. He was joined by Dr. Saurabh Rajpal of the department of internal medicine at Ohio State University and pediatric cardiologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Dr. Simon Lee.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Breaking: New Data About Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Is Out

News about the coronavirus vaccines keeps pouring in. Experts in the US have been able to conduct a study that shows the real-world effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There have been a lot of controversies regarding the covid vaccines. They’ve been making headlines all over the world in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This New Virus is Spreading Fast in These States

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has been the dominant virus spreading across the country. However, this summer there is a new respiratory virus spreading across the country, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an advisory warning. "Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," says the CDC. "Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious…." Read on to find out if you can get this, and what the symptoms are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
Public Healthnewscenter1.tv

New variant of the coronavirus detected in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say they have documented a new version of the coronavirus in the state. The state Health Department says the delta variant was confirmed in an adult who was not hospitalized. No other details were released. Health officials say the variant is more...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Teen boy dies a few days after receiving second COVID vaccine shot

After a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel this week deemed COVID-19 more dangerous to kids than the vaccine to prevent it, Michigan health authorities reported to the agency that a 13-year-old boy died within days of receiving the shot. The Saginaw County Health Department said Thursday that...