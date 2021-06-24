Cancel
NFL

NFL Enlists Goldman Sachs To ID Partnership Revenue Streams

The NFL will be working with Goldman Sachs, which will help the organization identify new partnership revenue streams, CNBC reported. “In recent owners’ meetings, we have discussed exploring a strategic partnership to further enhance the future of the League’s owned and operated media properties — NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL digital properties and the valuable content rights underlying these assets within an evolving media ecosystem,” said NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp in a letter to league presidents and executives Wednesday (June 23), per CNBC.

