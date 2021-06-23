INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS

South Bay Pioneers is hosting a July 4 celebration with food, fun and fellowship. There will be a barbecue, music, games, a bake sale and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, or from a Women’s Auxiliary member. Cost is $10 and includes a burger, a hot dog, a cold soda or water, and a side of beans and coleslaw. Children age 12 and under get a hot dog plate with sides and a drink for $5. Online ticket sales will end at Midnight Friday, July 2. Tickets can be purchased at: