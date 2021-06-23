Motorcyclist dies in crash near Gorst

BELFAIR - A crash near the northern edge of Mason County took the like of a 59-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday. Washington State Troopers say 59-year-old Robert Usher of Gig Harbor was traveling southward towards Belfair on SR 3 at SR 16 when he failed to negotiate a curve. Washington State Patrol says Usher struck the guardrail and was ejected from his bike. Usher’s body came to rest against the guardrail and his bike continued across eastbound SR 16 and came to rest on the westbound shoulder.