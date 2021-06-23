Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Gorst

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAIR - A crash near the northern edge of Mason County took the like of a 59-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday. Washington State Troopers say 59-year-old Robert Usher of Gig Harbor was traveling southward towards Belfair on SR 3 at SR 16 when he failed to negotiate a curve. Washington State Patrol says Usher struck the guardrail and was ejected from his bike. Usher’s body came to rest against the guardrail and his bike continued across eastbound SR 16 and came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

www.ifiberone.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Belfair, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Mason County, WA
Accidents
City
Gig Harbor, WA
Mason County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Gorst, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Usher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Washington State Troopers#Washington State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...