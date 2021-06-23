Cancel
State unemployment rate slid to 4.5% in May

By Kate Andrews
Virginia Business
 8 days ago

Va. jobless rate trends lower than U.S. rate of 5.8%. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 4.5% in May, dropping 0.2 percentage points below April’s jobless rate. May’s statewide unemployment rate was 4 percentage points below May 2020’s rate of 8.5% in the first months of the pandemic shutdowns....

State
Virginia State
Person
Ralph Northam
#Unemployment Rate#Government Jobs#Virginians
