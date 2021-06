Britney Spears was photographed in Maui alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after the couple arrived there on Thursday, per People. “Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source told the publication. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.” The source added: “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”