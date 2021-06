Four players score at least three goals in helping the Gators beat Los Gatos. Once you get that catch-and-throw thing down pat, the sky is the limit. The Sacred Heart Prep girls lacrosse team, under the direction of veteran coaches (and players) Wendy Kridel and Liz Hogan, provided a clinic in catching and throwing, and finding the net, in a 16-6 victory over visiting Los Gatos in the semifinals of the premiere Central Coast Section tournament Tuesday.