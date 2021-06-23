No tax increases; commissioners OK $308 million county budget

Catawba County’s budget for the coming fiscal year totals $308.4 million. There are no tax increases, including fire district tax rates. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at Monday’s board meeting. The budget does not include any increases in fire taxes, though five districts requested increases. The commissioners decided to pause increases to take time to find a better process for deciding fire taxes, Commissioner Kitty Barnes said.