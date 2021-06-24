Phil Spencer Says Xbox Wants to “Continue to Do Something” With Killer Instinct
Killer Instinct has been out of the limelight for a few years now, but just because we haven’t heard anything about the future of Microsoft’s fighting game franchise doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking about it – or that they aren’t hoping to make more Killer Instinct games in the future. That’s according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who discussed how the franchise is viewed at Microsoft on the latest edition of the Dropped Frames podcast. The news was first spotted by VGC.gamingbolt.com