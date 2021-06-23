Design artwork for wild turkey, pheasant waterfowl stamps

We love London. No really, we do. That being said, approximately three bites into Wild Flor’s glazed pig cheek pappardelle, we were willing to ghost the capital, set our Oyster card on fire, and start talking shit about our ex, Big Ben (just a big clock really, isn’t it?). Such is the delicious power of the refined, quality dishes at this truly excellent wine bar and restaurant. Technically this romantic, candlelit spot is in neighbouring Hove, but it’s just a ten-minute drive from the pier or you can go for a scenic 30-minute walk along the seafront. We promise though, the brief excursion is entirely worth it. An instant crowd-pleaser for fans of London restaurants like Noble Rot and Levan, the long drinks list has aged wines at good value as well as a negroni that will convince you that missing the last train isn’t such a bad shout if you can stay in their moody dining room forever. Wild Flor, we love you.