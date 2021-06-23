Cancel
Design artwork for wild turkey, pheasant waterfowl stamps

 8 days ago

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries for the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests. The winning art will appear on the 2022 Wisconsin Wild Turkey Stamp. Every year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on...

