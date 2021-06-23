Cancel
Idaho County, ID

Idaho County Commission Notes

By ISSUE 25
idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotes from the Idaho County Commission June 15, 2021. Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; David McKnight-Broadband Grant Opportunity; Elaine Sonnen-ICSWCD Update; Gina Seibert-Variance Request; Jeff Blackmer/Justin Deford-Indigent Burials; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Update; Jerry Zumalt-Federal Broadband Grant/Support Letters; Barb Grimm-Addressing Fee Issue; Doug Ulmer-Purchase Requests. Approvals: Claims totaling $523,996.13; CEDA as facilitator for...

