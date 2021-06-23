Cancel
Economy

Unemployment Insurance Changes Won't Force Applicants Into 'Bad Jobs,' Officials Say

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program take effect July 3. Among them, Marylanders collecting unemployment benefits must prove that they are actively looking for work. However, state Department of Labor officials said Wednesday that no one will be disqualified for turning down an unsuitable job. The comments came...

www.wypr.org
Related
Politicswlds.com

Equal Pay Registration Certificate Required for Companies with 100 or More Employees

Businesses of 100 or more employees will now have to report about their workers and their pay to the Illinois Department of Labor next year. The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to ensure that disparities don’t exist regarding pay equity.
Illinois Statenowdecatur.com

Pritzker administration announces large Illinois businesses to report equal pay information in 2022

June 29, 2021 – Following Governor Pritzker’s signature of SB1847, businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to provide the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) with details about its workers and their pay beginning in 2022. The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Small Businesssba.gov

Labor Department Proposes New Tip Credit Regulations that Implement Prior 80/20 Rule, with a 30 Minute Limit

On June 21, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division released a proposed rule changing the tip credit regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The tip credit allows an employer to pay an employee in a tipped occupation a lower wage and take credit against its wage obligation for the difference between the cash wage and the full federal minimum wage. The Department is withdrawing a portion of the 2020 Tip Credit final rule that covers instances when employers can take the tip credit for tipped employees performing “dual jobs,” or both tipped and non-tipped duties. The agency is reverting to the prior 80/20 rule, where an employer can only take a tip credit on work that directly supports tip-producing work if it is less than 20 percent of all hours worked during the work week. Additionally, this work that directly supports tip-producing work must be less than 30 continuous minutes to qualify for the tip credit. The proposal also clarifies what is considered tip work, work that directly supports tip-producing work, and non-tipped work. The Department estimates that the cost for small business employers is $477.56 per entity for regulatory familiarization, adjustment costs and management costs. The agency seeks feedback on these estimates and any additional wage costs for employers. Comments on this proposed rule are due by August 23, 2021.
Economypiie.com

US workers are quitting jobs at historic rates, and many unemployed are not coming back despite record job openings

The US labor market has added an average of 541,000 jobs per month over the last three months, a pace that would be rapid in normal times but is slower than expected given the 10 million jobs shortfall from the pre-pandemic trend and the record number of job openings. The main reason for the lack of much faster job growth has been the unusually low number of people transitioning from unemployment to employment—a flow that should be at or near record levels given the overall labor market. Workers are also quitting jobs at record rates—but, as explained below, this is almost exactly what one would have predicted given the large number of job openings.
PoliticsTulsa World

State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive

State officials began accepting applications Monday for a $1,200 incentive offered to those finding jobs recently or in the near future. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants. Stitt announced May 17 that he was canceling the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic-related...
Economymatzav.com

States That Halted Extended Unemployment Benefits Have Faster Shrinking Rolls

The number of those receiving unemployment benefits is decreasing at a faster rate in the states that announced an end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits in June, suggesting that halting the aid could encourage more people to return to the workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported. Many Republican governors said...
PoliticsCNBC

Extended unemployment benefits doesn't explain labor shortage, says former White House economist

In an effort to address concerns about a labor shortage, some state governors have moved to end federally-funded unemployment benefits that have been scheduled to continue through at least September. Roughly 3.9 million Americans will be affected by the state decisions. Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, Austan Goolsbee, professor at the University of Chicago Booth School and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to debate.
EconomyAS.com

What are the consequences of unemployment benefits ending according to data?

Elected officials across the US are moving to end enhanced federal unemployment compensation arguing that its disincentivizing people from looking for work. Those benefits have already ended in 22 states removing a lifeline for millions of Americans. What will the consequences of the move be?. As the covid-19 pandemic set...
EconomyMotley Fool

Americans Want to Work, Not Collect Unemployment, New Data Shows

Lawmakers have argued that boosted unemployment is hindering job searches, but new data says otherwise. When the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March, it did more than just put $1,400 stimulus into Americans' bank accounts. It also boosted unemployment benefits by $300 a week through Labor Day. The point of that extra money was to help people without jobs stay afloat while they looked for work, but also to give them time to search for suitable work -- jobs that wouldn't compromise their health or safety.
Illinois StateWAND TV

IL businesses must provide worker info to gov't under new pay equity law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses with at least 100 workers will have to give the Illinois government information about employees as part of a new law. SB 1847, which was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, seeks to have these businesses give certain information to the Illinois Department of Labor about employees and their pay beginning in 2022. The change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements.
EconomyPosted by
Arkansas Times

Did cutting jobless benefits push people back to work? Maybe not

Hutchinson echoed the explanation of other Republican governors and the theory of the business lobby — the $300 weekly benefits, though relatively small once regular unemployment pay is exhausted (16 weeks in Arkansas) — were discouraging people from working. The New York Times examined that notion today and the findings...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

When Employers Are Finally On The Losing Side Of Negotiations

The New York Times ran this headline: “Where Jobless Benefits Were Cut, Jobs Are Still Hard to Fill.”. Given that it focused on Missouri, and the greater St. Louis area in particular, only two weeks after the state cut the federal benefits, the headline is, to be kind, ambitious. And probably not written by the reporter, to be fair, who noted this:
Pennsylvania StateEllwood City Ledger

Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased in last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 44,112 in the week ending June 19, up from 29,589 the week before, the Labor Department said. There were 42,577 new claims in Pennsylvania at the same time last year.