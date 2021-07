Just one week after winning both the Heart O’North Conference championship and the regional championship, the Bulldogs’ boys track and field team continued its winning ways by taking first place at the sectional meet in Cameron. Every point mattered for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, who edged Grantsburg by a single point, 59-58. It is only the third time in Chetek/C-W history that the boys have won a sectional meet.