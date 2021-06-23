Cancel
Critical Race Theory teaches hate, racism to children, reader says:

By Charlotte Iverson Chetek
 11 days ago

What is your role in this climate of division throughout our country? You have a role. You can grumble or get proactive. Do you approve of our children learning that skin color, religion, ethnicity, etc., defines a person?. Critical race theory teaches just that and it is being implemented in...

Longview, WALongview Daily News

Local districts not teaching critical race theory; focus is on access, equity

Despite community confusion over a new state law, local school districts are not teaching the controversial critical race theory to students. Instead, they are continuing to focus on equitable access to a robust education. “We are not teaching critical race theory,” Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said. “We are presenting our...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Online forum defends teaching critical race theory in classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill banning the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools put Tennessee in the national spotlight. Tuesday night, there was an in-depth conversation by some scholars on the topic in an online forum. “Critical race theory is not so much about trying to...
EducationPosted by
CBS News

Teachers union president calls for educators to "teach the truth" and include critical race theory in curriculum

Twenty-five states have taken steps to limit the teaching of critical race theory or to restrict how teachers can discuss racism and sexism, according to a recent analysis by Education Week. But the president of the National Education Association said Tuesday that educators are "doing a disservice" to students by not teaching students about systemic racism.
SocietyGarden City News

Against ‘Critical Race Theory’

It augurs well for both our local school system and those of other towns that ‘right out of the box’ the school administration was emphatic as to its not ‘teaching’ Critical Race Theory. This wokey discharge of pseudo-thought not only bifurcates all society between the oppressed and oppressors but, just as wickedly, negates one’s innate agency, behavior, goodness, and individuality.
Societymississippifreepress.org

From WLBT ‘Lynching’ Photo to Critical Race Theory, Honest Dialogue About Racism Urgent

My first reaction to a recent photo reminiscent of a lynch mob that WLBT posted on its website on May 26, 2021, was outrage. I instantly thought of the slave patrols that hunted American Descendants of Slavery in the 1700s (ADOS) and the convict leasing programs that emboldened law-enforcement officers to participate in this inhumane behavior. Gray Television now owns WLBT, an NBC-affiliated television station based in Jackson, and its sister station FOX 40, as well as WLOX in Hattiesburg. Much of their content seems to cater to a certain audience.
Educationctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | I Teach Critical Race Theory, But Not By Itself

I have been teaching for over two decades and for nearly as long as I have been in the college classroom, I have taught critical race theory. Since pundits are raising concerns about the theory, I must share why I teach it and how it can be helpful and controversial in understanding race and law.
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
MilitaryTelegraph

Top US army chief defends teaching of critical race theory in military academy

The US army's top officer defended the teaching of critical race theory at the force's prestigious academy as he hit back at the suggestion the military has become "woke". General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse the ideology, which has become a flashpoint for conservatives, but said it was vital for current and future military leaders to understand divisions within the country they represent.
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."
Educationthetentacle.com

FCPS Asks You to Embrace The Discomfort of Teaching Critical Race Theory

You don’t have to title something “Critical Race Theory” to be teaching and utilizing the tools of Critical Race Theory. What parents and the public need to understand are the applications and real-world outcomes of using it as a tool. If the curriculum and resources aren’t specifically using the words Critical Race Theory, it doesn’t mean they aren’t.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Commentary: Critical race theory law hamstrings teachers

In a twist of irony befitting of the Twilight Zone, the state of Texas enacted legislation limiting how social studies is taught. Though not mentioned specifically in the legislation, critical race theory, or CRT, — a school of thought that asserts racism is a critical component of the American way of life and strives to educate about its pitfalls — was at the core of the fervor and national clamor to pass this legislation.
SocietyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Critical Race Theory and the whitewashing of America

It was not enough that 47 states have introduced over 500 bills that will limit the time, places and rights to vote in America, as well as allow states to change voter results in those elections that Republican legislatures “feel” had fraud. Without the recent attack on “Critical Race Theory”, it would be possible, for years to come, to show how a racist right wing White America abolished the voting rights of millions of Americans, many of whom happened to be people of color.