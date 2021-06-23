Cancel
Health

From why joints click to what causes twins to be conjoined

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is really sure what causes joints to click, but there are several possible theories. Since the click is normally heard when the joint is moved or stretched, it is possible that the pressure of the synovial fluid in the joint cavity is reduced. This may create a gas bubble that makes a popping sound. Another explanation is that the sound is created by the separation of the joints’ surfaces, which release a vacuum seal in the joint.

