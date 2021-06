SEATTLE — Many restaurants were compelled to close up shop on Sunday and through Monday as temperatures rose to unprecedented levels in the Seattle area. Among them are Taylor Shellfish Farms, a Seattle-area mainstay for seafood, which announced some of its locations will close temporarily during the heat wave. The Pioneer Square location will be closed Monday, while the Melrose Market location closed at 6 p.m. Sunday and won't be back open until Tuesday, according to the restaurant's social media posts.