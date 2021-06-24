Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Tennis athlete Luke Henley returns to the court after multiple surgeries at UT Health

Posted by 
Jackson Cutler
Jackson Cutler
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeMA4_0adaCBpx00
Renith R/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Luke Henley, a young tennis athlete has returned to the court after receiving multiple surgeries on one of his femurs.

Previously, Henley experienced a one-car crash when he was on the way to lunch with his coworkers. Even though he was not driving at that time, Henley sustained several injuries.

"We had crashed into a metal pole, and I was knocked out in the process. I woke up when a passerby pulled me out of the car," said Henly. "I remember I was bleeding, there was glass everywhere, and I was so disoriented that my first thought was that I needed to get back to work before my lunch shift ended."

Henley's right leg was limp and unable to move after getting off of the car. Then, paramedics brought Luke to the nearest hospital.

He received an emergency surgery with Lindsay M. Crawford, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, together with UT Physicians and assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). UT Physicians is the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

"I first met Luke and his parents in the pre-operative area to explain the extent of his injuries. After scans, we concluded that he had sustained a femoral neck fracture, at the top of the thigh bone at the hip joint. We needed to get that stabilized and aligned quickly and correctly," said Crawford.

This immediate surgical intervention was necessary as the risk of Luke's hip probably losing blood supply and causing long-term issues, for example, severe arthritis or the need for a total hip replacement.

Henley surgery's included plates and screws to help stabilize his femur. Henley went through one week in the hospital and then physical therapy to recover from surgery with he was bound to a wheelchair for a few weeks, and then crutches for six months.

In a few over a year, Henley was back to normal due to his hard work and regular appointments with Crawford. Furthermore, he was back on the tennis court with the help of a partner.

Currently, Henley is pursuing his dream of a collegiate tennis career at Bethel College in Kansas.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jackson Cutler

Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX
53
Followers
70
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Emergency Surgery#Health Science#Ut Health#Ut Physicians#Mcgovern Medical School#Bethel College#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Jackson Cutler

Get to know Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, TX — The Texas Medical Center or TMC is the world’s largest medical metropolis at the forefront of life science research. TMC fosters cross-institutional collaboration, creativity, and innovation because we can push the boundaries of what is possible when we work together.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

Houston Dash dominates San Antonio Athenians in 4-0 scrimmage

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash defeat the San Antonio Athenians in a 4-0 scrimmage at Houston Sports Park on Wednesday evening, June 2. Here's our summary of the match:. In the first seven minutes, forward Jamia Fields brought the ball into the left-wing box and fired off a kick through two San Antonio defenders and into the top right corner. Mia Wilderman, San Antonio's goalkeeper, couldn't handle the shot and gave Dash an early lead.
Health ServicesKTEN.com

Health Check: Surgery Q&A

MADILL, Okla. -- Krista Ribera, a nurse practitioner with AllianceHealth Durant, answers questions you might have leading up to surgery. This content is sponsored by AllianceHealth Durant.
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: A breakthrough in knee surgery

CHICAGO — It's a first, and it happened in an Illinois hospital. Dr. Henry Finn, the medical director the Chicago Center for Orthopedics and Robotic-Assisted Surgery, is bringing high tech to the knee. Instead of requiring a CT scan or an MRI prior to surgery, a new system allows surgeons...
MedPage Today

Why Was Mayo Clinic Doc Fired?

The 24-hour news cycle is just as important to medicine as it is to politics, finance, or sports. At MedPage Today, new information is posted daily, but keeping up can be a challenge. As an aid for our readers and for a little amusement, here is a 10-question quiz based on the news of the week. Topics include news on the Mayo Clinic firing a doctor, weight-based immunotherapy dosing for cancer patients, and a psychiatric resident suing a Pennsylvania hospital. After taking the quiz, scroll down in your browser window to find the correct answers and explanations, as well as links to the original articles.
Houston, TXuth.edu

Scuba diver back to doing what she loves, thanks to heart procedure

When she isn't working at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), 55-year-old Caroline Wolbrecht of Houston loves to scuba dive. However, that hobby was put in jeopardy due to a patent foreman ovale (PFO), a heart condition that she didn't even know she had for years.
Texas Statewaxahachiesun.com

Texas Health Surgery Center opens

A large crowd was in attendance Friday, June 18, at the ribbon cutting for Waxahachie’s new option for medical care, Texas Health Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery facility designed exclusively for outpatient surgery. The center specializes in orthopedics, colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology (including colonoscopy and endoscopy), urology, ophthalmology, general...
HealthMassage Mag.com

This is How Massage Benefits the Spinal Cord Injury Patient

As with any client, massage provides pain relief and an increase in flexibility for the client presenting with permanent spinal cord injury. Spinal cord injury presents as damage to the spinal cord, resulting in a change, either temporary or permanent, in the cord’s normal motor, sensory or autonomic function. Estimates from the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center suggest that the number of Americans with spinal cord injury ranges 236,000 to 316,000 annually. Males suffer from spinal cord injury more than females by a 4-to-1 ratio. The average age for spinal cord injury patient is 40 to 45 years of age.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Local leaders, UT Tyler pharmacy college honored for excellence in public health

Three local leaders and UT Tyler's college of pharmacy were recently honored for outstanding efforts and collaboration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, former Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy as co-recipients for the 2021 W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health, the health district's highest accolade for service contributing significantly to enhancing public health.