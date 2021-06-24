Tennis athlete Luke Henley returns to the court after multiple surgeries at UT Health

Renith R/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Luke Henley, a young tennis athlete has returned to the court after receiving multiple surgeries on one of his femurs.

Previously, Henley experienced a one-car crash when he was on the way to lunch with his coworkers. Even though he was not driving at that time, Henley sustained several injuries.

"We had crashed into a metal pole, and I was knocked out in the process. I woke up when a passerby pulled me out of the car," said Henly. "I remember I was bleeding, there was glass everywhere, and I was so disoriented that my first thought was that I needed to get back to work before my lunch shift ended."

Henley's right leg was limp and unable to move after getting off of the car. Then, paramedics brought Luke to the nearest hospital.

He received an emergency surgery with Lindsay M. Crawford, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, together with UT Physicians and assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). UT Physicians is the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

"I first met Luke and his parents in the pre-operative area to explain the extent of his injuries. After scans, we concluded that he had sustained a femoral neck fracture, at the top of the thigh bone at the hip joint. We needed to get that stabilized and aligned quickly and correctly," said Crawford.

This immediate surgical intervention was necessary as the risk of Luke's hip probably losing blood supply and causing long-term issues, for example, severe arthritis or the need for a total hip replacement.

Henley surgery's included plates and screws to help stabilize his femur. Henley went through one week in the hospital and then physical therapy to recover from surgery with he was bound to a wheelchair for a few weeks, and then crutches for six months.

In a few over a year, Henley was back to normal due to his hard work and regular appointments with Crawford. Furthermore, he was back on the tennis court with the help of a partner.

Currently, Henley is pursuing his dream of a collegiate tennis career at Bethel College in Kansas.

