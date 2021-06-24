Cancel
NFL

NFL players who voluntarily opt out of 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns will not receive stipend

By John Keim
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020.

