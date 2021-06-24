NFL players who voluntarily opt out of 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns will not receive stipend

The NFL and NFLPA have come to an agreement regarding COVID-19 opt-outs, but players will have less time to make a decision than they did last year. Players must inform their respective teams by 3pm CT July 2 if they intend to opt out of the 2021 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. The payout structure for opt-outs has changed as well. Players deemed high risks for developing complications from the coronavirus will still receive $350K, Pelissero adds, but those classified as non-high-risk opt-outs will not be paid. Last year, non-high-risk players received a $150K stipend. Players had until August 6 to opt out in 2020.