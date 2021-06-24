Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
GRDA monitoring blue green algae bloom at Grand Lake

By Maci Killman, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6TgY_0adaBf9q00

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Grand River Dam Authority is reporting of a blue green algae (BGA) bloom in Grand Lake’s Horse Creek area.

The GRDA made the public aware of the bloom Wednesday morning after recent monitoring of lake conditions.

They say the public is advised to use extra precaution in this area of the lake as the bloom can concentrate as it is pushed by the wind and waves. They say they will continue to monitor the Horse Creek bloom as it remains the primary area of concern and any additional blooms at the lake.

Additional information released by the GRDA says, “Most recent testing by GRDA shows the Horse Creek bloom varying in toxin levels from 5 micrograms per liter (ug/l) to >20 ug/l. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines, published in 2019, recommend no primary body contact with the water when microcystin concentration produced by the BGA is greater than 8 micrograms per liter (>8ug/l). The areas of highest toxin are scums that can form quickly and tend to congregate along shorelines and docks.

For the latest updates on lake conditions, visit the Grand River Dam Authority Facebook page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
#Algae Bloom#Grand Lake#Green Algae#Ug L Rrb#Ug L#Bga#Cox Media Group
