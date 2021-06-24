Rowen Seibel, Financier, Investor, Restaurateur, and Philanthropist

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.