How Expensive Is Surrogacy in USA: A Guide For Intended Parents
Surrogacy legislation in the United States is contradictory, and it's very widespread characteristics of the US law system. All states have different laws for surrogacy; however, the majority of them allow gestational surrogacy, although with some restrictions. Only Nebraska, Michigan, and Louisiana don't accept surrogacy contracts. Since most states accept it, many intended parents from the USA and abroad consider surrogacy in USA.www.atlantanews.net