"There is a lot that I want to say right now. There is a lot that I shouldn't say right now." These are the word of Erica Morse, a private investigator in the Hailey Dunn murder case. Her sentiments reflect those of many who have followed this case, myself included. There's so much I want to say about the "person of interest," Shawn Adkins, that I should not. I will say that wearing sunglasses and smiling while you talk about "not" murdering a child sure doesn't make you look particularly truthful.