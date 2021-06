The following article, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signed “Back The Blue” Law, was first published on Conservative Firing Line. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed Iowa Senate File 342 (the controversial Back the Blue Law) into law on June 17 – and the Democrats and ACLU are furious. It not only strengthens Qualified Immunity, but increased the penalties for rioting to a felony as well as certain other crimes involved in any unlawful assembly. Don’t break the […]