Jennifer Hudson couldn’t be happier for Queen Latifah, who just receive a lifetime achievement honor at the 2021 BET Awards. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Hudson on the red carpet, where she gushed, “Queen Latifah is one of those women that I have always looked up to. She is one of my sheroes, so to see her get her flowers tonight by her people and our culture is everything. That will definitely have me out of my seat.”