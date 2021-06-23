A Green Dinosaur, Dog Tag and $5000 Dollars. The Bandit Is Found.

Just in time for 4th of July, these patriotic pups from the Idaho humane society wanted to strut their stuff in a very American photo shoot to grab your attention. If I didn't have a whole litter of pups already at home and I wasn't a renter, I'd probably head down to the Idaho Humane Society and adopt one of these wonderful four legged friends. It's funny, my mom told me the other day that she loves her dog but after he goes, she's not sure if she wants another puppy because of all the things that come with puppies; potty training, chewing, etc. I said never overlook the idea of adopting a dog that isn't quite a puppy anymore, or even an older dog. They have so much love to give and can be the greatest gift. It's true that getting a dog in some ways is signing up for heartbreak, but the love exchanged is so worth it because the time you spend with a dog can never be taken away.