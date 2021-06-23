Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

A Green Dinosaur, Dog Tag and $5000 Dollars. The Bandit Is Found.

By Kekeluv
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's right after a dust storm took over Boise knocking out power, taking down trees, and shutting down streets that our Bandit was in jeopardy. The Mix 106 Bandit is a game that came back with a very Karen twist. There were $5000 dollars hidden and the real worry was this dust storm. Well, Sheri and Josh found it before it blew away. The Bandit is over.

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Tag#Dinosaur#Bandit#Disneyland Park#First Federal Bank#Boise Area Private Pools#Today Stacker#Touring Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pets
Related
Posted by
MIX 106

Patriotic Pups Looking For A Furrever Home!

Just in time for 4th of July, these patriotic pups from the Idaho humane society wanted to strut their stuff in a very American photo shoot to grab your attention. If I didn't have a whole litter of pups already at home and I wasn't a renter, I'd probably head down to the Idaho Humane Society and adopt one of these wonderful four legged friends. It's funny, my mom told me the other day that she loves her dog but after he goes, she's not sure if she wants another puppy because of all the things that come with puppies; potty training, chewing, etc. I said never overlook the idea of adopting a dog that isn't quite a puppy anymore, or even an older dog. They have so much love to give and can be the greatest gift. It's true that getting a dog in some ways is signing up for heartbreak, but the love exchanged is so worth it because the time you spend with a dog can never be taken away.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Stay Safe In This Heat At One Of Boise’s Cooling Shelters

Truthfully I’m obsessed with the heat. The fact that it will be 100+ degrees for the next week or so is giving me life. But I’m also very aware that I wouldn’t love it so much if I didn’t have a way to easily escape the heat. I also grew up in Las Vegas, so temps hitting 110 and beyond were the norm for most of my summers. Again, I had a very active air conditioner keeping me cool whenever I'd run back inside from the sun blasting. But not everyone has that luxury and the City of Boise has put out a list of cooling shelters for anyone to utilize during these wild summer days.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

New Food Truck Is Bringing Soul To The Treasure Valley

Growing up the only food you could get from a truck was ice cream. A big musical truck would roll through the neighborhood alerting you with a creepy yet whimsical tune that ice cream was just a dollar away if you could catch it. Creamsicles were the way to go in my book with Strawberry Shortcake bars coming in at a close second. But the days of ice cream having a monopoly on trucks serving edible goodness are long gone.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Fireworks Should Be 100% Banned Until July 4th

More now than ever, it should be illegal and punishable by fine to shoot off fireworks before the 4th of July in the Treasure Valley. For some reason, this afternoon marked the kickoff of fireworks season in my quaint Meridian neighborhood. I'm no buzzkill, certainly not the fun police but it's 2021; more than ever, people are working from home. My wife is a therapist and much of her work currently is from home, via tele-health. The problem isn't just the fireworks going off. It's all the things that get triggered because of it; dogs barking as not only a distraction, but causing unnecessary anxiety for our four-legged friends... Is the fourth not enough? Car alarms going off as a result of the vibration caused by the explosions of fireworks... Is the fourth not enough?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Dear Boise Bars: My Bank Account Thanks You, My Liver Does Not

This could get tomatoes thrown at me, but I'm going to admit that I am a transplant from a different city in a different state. I know, how dare I invade this sacred land. But I'm not from California, which seems to be the trigger native Idahoans. Whenever I share that I'm actually form Las Vegas there is an audible sigh of relief from the person who asked. Also, I'm about to praise Boise! This is my home now and I'm already proud, so please embrace me the way I embrace the prices at the bars in Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise’s Top Rated ‘Cheap Eat’ Restaurants

Boise is getting more and more expensive by the minute. Or at least it seems that way. House prices are still soaring and gas prices are on a quick uphill trajectory as well. Food prices in grocery stores and restaurants seem to be quietly going up too. On top of all of that who has time to plan, shop and cook for meals everyday? If you do and you are that person who has wonderful dinners prepared every evening, I applaud you. I need options, last minute, 'I dont want to cook' or last minute 'we have things to do and need to grab some food'.
Video GamesPosted by
MIX 106

Pokemon GO Craze Still Alive And Well In Idaho

On July 6th we will have had the gift of Pokemon GO for 5 years! Hard to believe it's been 5 years mostly 'cause an update to the game app that required a crap ton of phone space had people abandon the game within its first year. If you weren't a Pokemon fan before the game, the novelty likely wore off even sooner. But what was the appeal of this game in the first place? It was like hunting without guns and required far less skill. It turned your surroundings into a real life video game. And it got a countless amount of people outdoors socializing while working toward a common goal. What a time to be alive, capturing Pokemon and making friends.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

JUMP, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series

JUMP is one of the coolest places in Downtown Boise and they're having their 2021 Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series. See who's performing here!. Food trucks, fun vibes and live music! You'll get it all at the Jump, Jam & Jive Summer Concert Series in Downtown Boise this summer. Check out the list of performers you'll catch between now and September!
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

#FreeBritney & Move Her Into This Gorgeous Idaho Lakeside Mansion

PROVIDING SHE WANTS TO, OF COURSE! Imagine all the home gyms she can burn down with 146 acres and a beautiful lake nearby!. I say that playfully, of course. One of my favorite Britney Spears Instagram moments was when she ever so casually got on and told her fans she burnt down her home gym on accident and then moved on like it was no big deal. However, after the Framing Britney documentary and now hearing Britney testify for herself in her conservatorship hearing, it's clear that it's time to #FreeBritney. This is a 39 year-old, highly successful woman who has every right to branch out into the world without having to ask a soul for permission.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

‘The Onion’ Takes Shot At Idaho Even Proud Locals Will Find Funny

Satirical publication The Onion is back at it again making fun of Idaho. Recently it released a list titled "The Most Infamous Crimes In Every State." The crime described for the gem state? "In 1936, a local farmer was arrested for massive potato fraud after selling hundreds of brown-painted rocks at market." Going for the low hanging fruit with the ground growing vegetable is so predictable when people about try to joke about Idaho. I bet you guessed it was potato related before you even read further.
InternetPosted by
MIX 106

The Most Ridiculous Item on Boise’s Facebook Marketplace

Ah, Facebook Marketplace - where you can find plenty of used or gently used items including everything from furniture to sporting goods. Sometimes you can strike up a great deal and walk away with high value item. Other times you may come across some things that simply make you question humanity.
Star, IDPosted by
MIX 106

This Lavish Rental in Star Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Gone Back to Titanic

Really, all that's missing is Jack Dawson standing at the top of the staircase asking "So, do you want to go to a real party?" If you look at the results of any post-pandemic life survey, you're going to notice a common theme. Idahoans are bored. They can't wait to get out of their homes. That could mean a cross country flight to Disney World. It could mean a road trip to the Oregon coast.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

One Stop Shop in Downtown Boise Has All the Big City NYC Vibes

A bodega is basically a small owner-operated convenience store and you can find tons of them in cities like Chicago and New York. They aren't entirely limited to big cities though. We actually have one right here in downtown Boise fittingly called, Bodega Boise. Located on Main Street, Bodega Boise...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Unpopular Opinion: Idaho Should Ban Fireworks ‘Cause They’re Trash

Apparently there is a ton of hullabaloo about fireworks in the Treasure Valley and how legally people are or aren't using them. It's a topic of discussion that comes up around 4th of July and New Year's Ever, I've been told by Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio who is well versed in the matter. I'm here to tell you why fireworks in general are trash and should be banned altogether. An unpopular opinion? Maybe, but allow me to explain.
Meridian, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Keep Cool This Summer At This Tasty New Meridian Ice Cream Shop

Lovejoy's just opened up a month ago in Meridian and you're in for a real, and different treat, every day!. Look, it's summer time in the Treasure Valley and it's going to be hot. In fact, over the next week and a half there will be 8 days where it's over a hundred degrees and you're going to need a tasty treat to cool you down. I learned about this new spot in a Facebook group I'm in where one poster said, "This ice cream place just opened and we highly recommend this homemade ice cream goodness. We couldn’t decide which flavor was the best. We had:
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Historic Boise Home Built in the 1800s is Selling For $1Million

Purchasing this historic and elegant Queen Anne Style home is purchasing a rich piece of Boise's history. "The Jones House" was built in 1893. In 2017 it was restored and relocated to the base of the foothills (Check out this video of the Jones House on the move). Now it is on the Boise housing market for $1 million!!