Peter Zieve Discusses the Best Management Styles Appropriate for High-Tech Small Businesses
Peter Zieve knows that when deliberating career success, the most tangible qualities, like work type and salary, often come to mind. However, one crucial consideration to your success at a high-tech small business is leadership style, which includes how you like to be managed and how you manage your staff. The most effective leaders improve employee morale and productivity while reducing turnover.