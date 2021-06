United Airlines on Tuesday announced orders to buy 270 jets, the largest aircraft purchase in the company's history and the biggest order by any airline in more than a decade. The list price for the 270 jets totals about $35 billion. Airlines typically pay only a fraction of list prices, and this is still not a good time for aircraft sales, likely meaning that United is getting a significant discount, especially on the Boeing 200 737 Max jets that makes up the bulk of the order. The rest of the order is for 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft.