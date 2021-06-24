Cancel
Columbia, MO

Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating reports of shots fired north of Columbia

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5GIh_0adaAgvw00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating a shooting near north Creasy Springs and Sycamore Hills Road.

According to a deputy on scene, two bullet holes were found at a home. Officials believe a third hole may be in the roof of the home.

The homeowner reportedly heard three shots just after 7 p.m. and the vehicle speeding off.

The deputy reports no one was injured.

The post Boone County Sheriff's Dept. investigating reports of shots fired north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

