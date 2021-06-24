COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating a shooting near north Creasy Springs and Sycamore Hills Road.

According to a deputy on scene, two bullet holes were found at a home. Officials believe a third hole may be in the roof of the home.

The homeowner reportedly heard three shots just after 7 p.m. and the vehicle speeding off.

The deputy reports no one was injured.

The post Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating reports of shots fired north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .