Every US Open is one big meeting of the minds, where the sport’s main governing body unites with the best players in the world. The USGA has garnered plenty of scrutiny in recent years, from taking the tournament to new courses like Chambers Bay and Erin Hills, to the course setups at Shinnecock Hills and others. The list of potential issues is endless, and in the game of golf, no one is under more pressure than the USGA.