Rumi and Sir Carter turned four on June 13, and their famous mom, Beyonce, took to her website to send them a short but sweet message for the occasion. Beyonce didn’t give much of an insight into what she did with her family for her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter’s, fourth birthday on June 13. However, she did post a message to the toddlers on her website. “What’s better than 1 gift….2,” Beyonce wrote. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.” For the most part, Bey keeps Rumi and Sir out of the spotlight, but will sometimes share photos of them for special occasions like this. So far, though, she kept it short, sweet and simple with just the written message.