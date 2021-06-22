Flashback: Smokey Robinson Performs His Last Concert With The Miracles

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have launched a new Van Halen Instagram page called “Van Hagar / Other Half.” Hagar posted on his social media outlets: “Hey everybody! I’ve got some fresh news for you. Mikey and I have been checking out our old widgets for you, the stuff we all have been doing with years in Van Hagar years, and we have found some of the coolest stuff. We are digging, we are digging, we are finding nuggets every day. And we are sharing with you. We are going to start a brand new Instagram account, it’s called Van Hagar Other Half. It is going to be fun. I can’t wait.”