Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Flashback: Smokey Robinson Performs His Last Concert With The Miracles

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 49 years ago tonight (June 23rd, 1972) that Smokey Robinson performed his final show with the Miracles. The concert, which later was reissued on CD as part of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: The LIVE! Collection, took place at Washington D.C.'s outdoor Carter Barron Amphitheatre. Joining the Miracles for their set was the group's co-founder, and Smokey's then-wife, Claudette Robinson, who had left the road in the mid-'60s to raise a family.

wfav951.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flashback#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Music940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Van Halen, Journey, DIana Ross, Graham Nash, Michael Jackson, Colin Hay

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have launched a new Van Halen Instagram page called “Van Hagar / Other Half.” Hagar posted on his social media outlets: “Hey everybody! I’ve got some fresh news for you. Mikey and I have been checking out our old widgets for you, the stuff we all have been doing with years in Van Hagar years, and we have found some of the coolest stuff. We are digging, we are digging, we are finding nuggets every day. And we are sharing with you. We are going to start a brand new Instagram account, it’s called Van Hagar Other Half. It is going to be fun. I can’t wait.”
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

8-Tracks perform summer concert in Sun City

The 8-Tracks, an oldies/rock ‘n roll band, will perform 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Sundial Auditorium. The band has been together more than 25 years and has performed at various venues throughout Maricopa County. Members have collectively worked with stars including The Beach Boys, The Grass Roots, Tommy James and the Shondells, Tommy Roe, Johnny Cash, Jay and the Techniques, Johnny Rivers, Bellamy Brothers, Bobby Vee, The Ventures, The Buckinghams and more.
NFLgratefulweb.com

Watch: Nile Rodgers, Dave Matthews, Darius Rucker Perform At Inaugural Juneteenth UnityFest

On Saturday, June 19, the inaugural Juneteenth Unityfest presented by the Robert Randolph Foundation brought together a star-studded lineup of artists, influencers, activists and sponsors for a virtual festival. During the five-plus hour program, the live stream was seen by over 1.1 million viewers on several platforms including LiveXLive, Ebony.com and YouTube. Taking place just two days after Juneteenth was signed into law as a federal holiday, this year’s celebration was especially joyous and served as a tribute to the breadth and depth of Black culture and Juneteenth as a uniquely American experience. The entire festival is available now via the official website and YouTube until Monday, July 19. To view the program please visit: Robert Randolph Foundation YouTube Channel, LiveXLive or www.juneteenthunityfest.com.
Musicfoxbangor.com

John Stamos Performs With Beach Boys for July 4th Concert

John Stamos showed some major versatility Sunday as he played a variety of instruments when he joined the Beach Boys for a really cool performance celebrating the 4th. John put his pipes on display for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls,” and “Sloop John B,” in front of a huge crowd in Ft. Lauderdale as part of the CNN 4th of July special.
Musiclaketravis.com

D Soul Davis Experience

Waco born artist Demetrius Davis has been influenced by the timeless greats from the likes of James Brown and Frank Sinatra to Otis Redding and Michael Jackson. He currently performs with The Matchmaker Band as a lead vocalist, but has further experience as a vocalist with the bands: Taboo, All U Need, Hotsauce, and his own project, Art Of Soul.
Musickmuw.org

July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Arthur Blythe, Hank Mobley, Billy Eckstine & Singers

Night Train kicks off the July feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of pianist and pioneering jazz educator and popularizer Dr. Billy Taylor, with his most famous composition and an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. We also mark birthdays of violinist Mads Tolling and saxophonist Arthur Blythe (as a leader, with McCoy Tynar and Roots, and in a special in hour two) – and highlight new releases from the Spike Wilner Trio and Sons of Kemet.
Musicwfpk.org

Aretha Franklin career-spanning box set to feature hits and surprises

A huge box set chronicling the long and storied career of Aretha Franklin finally arrives next month!. Originally slated for 2020, Aretha will now be released July 30th and features not only the hits made famous by “The Queen of Soul”, but also alternative versions, demos and live tracks. All...
Musicstarsinsider.com

The most sampled musicians of all time

The American hip-hop group have been sampled over 3,000 times. Run-DMC have been sampled over 2,250 times. The late hip-hop icon has been sampled something like 2,000 times. Michael Jackson has been sampled over 1800 times in 2021. Jay-Z is one of the youngest on this list of most sampled...
Entertainmentunionspringsherald.com

Win At Home

Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com. There is a singer/songwriter who is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold more than 170 million records. They have multi-platinum recordings and record-breaking live performances. They...
Musicsoultracks.com

Roberta Flack Releases Special 50th Anniversary Versions of two classic albums

Roberta Flack was establishing her now iconic brand in popular music. Flack's natural command of pop, soul, jazz, gospel, and more plus her gift for sublime interpretations of songs from a rainbow of sources found rich fruition on her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971). On June 25, both albums returned in remastered and expanded 50th Anniversary digital and vinyl editions that brim with the allure of a soon-to-be superstar forging a new and potent place informed by the African-American tradition in the musical mainstream. The two albums feature six revelatory unreleased tracks of songs by such star writers as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Lennon/McCartney, and Leon Russell. The releases continue in the vein of last year's Anniversary edition of Flack's debut, First Take, named one of 2020's best reissues by Rolling Stone.
Musicsoultracks.com

It’s a “Summer of Soul” for LaMonte McLemore of The 5th Dimension

“The 5th Dimension is forever,” smiles founder of the 6-time Grammy winning vocal quintet, LaMonte McLemore, musing about The 5th Dimension’s appearance in this summer’s award-winning musical docu-film sensation, “Summer of Soul.” Producer Questlove unearthed countless pristine celluloid hours of African American musical luminaries performing at The Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969. Akin to a “Black Woodstock,” Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mahalia Jackson, Sly & The Family Stone, and more took to the stage before hundreds of thousands. The #1 song of the day (and the year for that matter), actually a “mash-up” of “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” courtesy of Broadway’s HAIR, performed with verve and optimistic joy by a brightly attired The 5th Dimension (Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, Billy Davis, Jr., Ron Townson and McLemore) is one of the movie’s centerpieces.
MusicEast Bay Times

Miles Davis covers Prince on brilliant live set from final tour

Miles Davis fans should definitely drop the needle on “Merci Miles! Live at Vienne,” a stunning, newly released concert set from the jazz legend’s final tour. The recording is from July 1, 1991 at the Jazz à Vienne festival in France, where the trumpeter/bandleader led his terrific Miles Davis Group — featuring saxophonist Kenny Garrett, keyboardist Deron Johnson, bassists Foley and Richard Patterson and drummer Ricky Wellman — through a memorable night of music.
MusicPosted by
Hot 104.7

Throwback Thursday ‘The Best’ by Tina Turner (1989)

I asked for some input on my social media for Throwback Thursday songs in June. I wanted them all to be Pride-themed, but there are only four Thursdays in June so it was hard to whittle it down. Also, please note that I have already done "Born This Way" and "Same Love" for previous Pride Throwbacks so stop yelling at me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy