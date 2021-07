In this era of athleisure, it’s common to find clothing and gear that looks sporty and technical, but isn’t quite up to the challenge of serious athletic performance. But that’s not the case with lululemon’s new Moon Drift collection, developed in partnership with pro surfer and lululemon ambassador Mark Healey. We recently met up with Healey and Ben Stubbington, SVP of design and concepts at lululemon, to get a firsthand look at the collection. One thing’s clear right off the bat: Each piece has been painstakingly designed and tested to bridge the gap between performance and aesthetics. That’s because every item is built around Healey’s globetrotting lifestyle. He’ll be catching waves and spearfishing in Hawaii one day, then heading out to hunt elk in Utah the next.