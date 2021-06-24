San Diego teenager nominated for San Diego Music Award in debut album
SAN DIEGO — Many musicians will tell you; they can sing about issues in their life that are often too tough to talk about. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Studio West in Rancho Bernardo to meet a talented teenager. Raised an hour south of London in Hampshire, Pip Lewis moved to San Diego seven years ago. The 18-year-old British songwriter not only has a beautiful voice but her lyrics and her inner voice is filled with a meaningful message about mental health.www.cbs8.com