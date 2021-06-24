San Diego teenager nominated for San Diego Music Award in debut album

San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has taken over Urge Gastropub & Common House in San Marcos and will transform the 28,000 square-foot space into Draft Republic Brewing Co. In summer 2018, we broke the news that San Diego's most prolific hospitality company, the Cohn Restaurant Group, was returning to craft beer brewing after a nearly two decade hiatus and opening Draft Republic Brewing Co. in the gigantic 25,000 square foot space that was previously set to be the site of Depot Springs Beer Company in La Mesa. Three years and a pandemic later, that project is still on hold, but the Cohn Group has found another location to open their craft brewery and restaurant.