We’re already well into the second half of this year’s Prime Day sale, but Amazon isn’t the only place you’ll find Prime Day deals. Other retailers like Newegg are also getting into the action in a big way, and if you need some help tidying up around the house and/or your old vacuum cleaner is running ragged, this tech outlet has some pretty nice Prime Day Dyson deals on offer today. Perhaps our favorite of the bunch is this fat $130 discount on the Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA cordless stick vac, which you can grab right now for just $200 — and since this one isn’t on Amazon, you don’t even need a Prime membership.