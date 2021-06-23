Cancel
Politics

West Pottsgrove Fire Meeting

By Evan Brandt
Reading Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POTTSGROVE — After three hours of sometimes heated discussion Tuesday about the future of the West End Fire Company's relationship with the township, it was decided the best way forward is to form a committee.

WEST POTTSGROVE PA – About 12 minutes. That's how long it took West Pottsgrove Manager Scott Hutt, speaking Tuesday night (June 22, 2021) on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, to read a prepared statement questioning the "viability" of the West End Fire Company of Stowe to serve as the township's designated fire protection provider.
