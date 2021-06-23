West Pottsgrove Fire Meeting

AWAITING INSTALLATION – Materials (at top and below) for work to replace about 100 square feet of a stone veneer facade on the exterior gym wall of Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School, Buchert Road, awaited installation Friday (June 25, 2021) in a school parking lot, according to the Pottsgrove School District. Veneer to be removed is failing due to water infiltration, district Director of Facilities Jeffrey Cardwell reminded the school board during its May 25 meeting, when the work was unanimously approved. Weatherproofing Technologies Inc., the contractor hired by the district to re-roof the school building, will also tackle the veneer at an additional cost of $41,296. The work is already under way, a district representative reported. The price is said to represent a discount available to the district through the Keystone Purchasing Network.