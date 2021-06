Former Baylor standout forward Lauren Cox, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, was waived by the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Cox, a starter on Baylor's 2019 national championship team, was the Big 12 player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American as a senior in 2020. She was a first-team All-Big 12 selection three times and the conference's defensive player of the year twice.