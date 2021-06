It was September last year that the Carrera Pan Americana Aston DB6 was first seen on PH; quite the impression it made, too - "you guys have won PistonHeads" being pretty much the consensus. The jist of the intro piece was that a bunch of mates, having completed the incredible Mexico road race in classic Jaguars, wanted to be more competitive against Porsche 911s in a class dominated by them. But without a Porsche 911. The rebuild of a rally-prepped DB6 was the end result of that discussion...