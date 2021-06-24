Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico Officer-Involved Shooting: 1 Dead

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago

New Mexico Officer-Involved Shooting: 1 Dead

New Mexico State News

Santa Fe, New Mexico police officers shot and killed a person downtown. An incident of fighting and gunfire was reported at a public park.

A fight had broken out at De Vargas Park, while emergency dispatchers reported that someone had been shot, and the shooter fled. The Santa Fe Police Department said its officers responded to the scene.

A gunman was confronted by officers, who shot him. The incident did not result in any other injuries.

Following the shooting, the corpse lay on the ground for hours behind temporary barricades in front of a private chapel that is a busy tourist attraction.

A tourist said she saw police chasing a man with a gun in his right hand and shouting "stop" while exiting a nearby shopping arcade.

It wasn't long after that that she heard a number of shots.

As per protocol, the New Mexico state police are investigating the shooting committed by city officers.

A district court building and the state Capitol were put on lockdown after shots rang out.

Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

