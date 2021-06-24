New Mexico Officer-Involved Shooting: 1 Dead

New Mexico State News

Santa Fe, New Mexico police officers shot and killed a person downtown. An incident of fighting and gunfire was reported at a public park.

A fight had broken out at De Vargas Park, while emergency dispatchers reported that someone had been shot, and the shooter fled. The Santa Fe Police Department said its officers responded to the scene.

A gunman was confronted by officers, who shot him. The incident did not result in any other injuries.

Following the shooting, the corpse lay on the ground for hours behind temporary barricades in front of a private chapel that is a busy tourist attraction.

A tourist said she saw police chasing a man with a gun in his right hand and shouting "stop" while exiting a nearby shopping arcade.

It wasn't long after that that she heard a number of shots.

As per protocol, the New Mexico state police are investigating the shooting committed by city officers.

A district court building and the state Capitol were put on lockdown after shots rang out.

How do you feel? What do you think?