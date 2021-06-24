Special Weather Statement issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL CROOK AND NORTH CENTRAL DESCHUTES COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM PDT At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tumalo, or 7 miles north of Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Culver, Tumalo, Terrebonne and Powell Butte.alerts.weather.gov