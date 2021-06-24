Special Weather Statement issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owyhee Reservoir, or 31 miles southwest of Parma, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Twin Springs Campground, Pelican Point, Board Corral Mountain and northern Owyhee Reservoir.