Denmark, Coleman seeded No. 1; Bay Port No. 2

San Juan Capistrano, Calif - With the 2021 high school baseball season coming to an end, Austin Overn was coming out looking to make a statement. Overn is one of those players looking to come back in 2022 and repeat the same success that he saw in his junior campaign. The 2nd ranked outfielder in the state slashed .419/.486/.645 while also racking up 26 stolen bases in 28 games. Overn was a menace on the base paths this past season and it doesn’t seem like he plans on slowing down any time soon after posting a blazing 6.17 60-yard dash on a laser time. The USC commit put all of his tools out on display at the recent SoCal Procase invitational and it is evident as to why he continues to rise up the national and state rankings considering that the kid can simply do whatever you ask of him. Overn has some freakish abilities and is sure to be catching many more eyes during his senior year.