Baseball

Denmark, Coleman seeded No. 1; Bay Port No. 2

By FOX 11 Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The state baseball tournament seeds are out and Bay Port is seeded No. 2 in Division 1, while Denmark (Division 2) and Coleman (Division 3) are each seeded No. 1. The state tournament starts Friday for Division 1 and next week for all other divisions. 2021...

Denmark
Baseball
Sports
