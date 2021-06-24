Cancel
Medford, MA

Council on Aging

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Medford Senior Center is located at 101 Riverside Ave. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To view the monthly newsletter, visit bit.ly/35Ws7rB. Home Maintenance with Craig: Available to all Medford residents 60 and older. The Medford Senior Center can help you with small jobs that contribute to home safety. To schedule services, call 781-396-6010. Funded through a Medford CDBG Human Services Grant. All guidelines will be followed to protect against COVID-19.

