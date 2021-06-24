‘Jeopardy!’ Asks Fans What They Would ‘Add to the Museum of Bad Art’ in Themed Question

Some Jeopardy fans are annoyed after the quiz show used an inaccurate medical answer as one of its clues. The clue came during an episode led by guest host Savannah Guthrie and in the category "Plain-Named Maldies." The clue read, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.” The correct response was, "What is the heart?" But the idea that Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS, is connected to smaller hearts has been disproven. Regardless, referring to the condition as "grinch syndrome" is something several people living with POTS found offensive.