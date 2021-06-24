Cancel
Visual Art

‘Jeopardy!’ Asks Fans What They Would ‘Add to the Museum of Bad Art’ in Themed Question

By Amy Myers
 6 days ago
Jeopardy! asks followers on Twitter to act as art critics with the recent clue regarding the Museum of Bad Art. The show’s account posted a photo of the clue, which read, “‘Ferret in a Brothel’ and ‘Elvis Descending a Staircase’ are 2 of the terrible in MOBA, the Museum of this.” In the caption, the post asks “What would you add to the Museum of Bad Art?” While Jeopardy! usually asks Twitter follows to utilize their trivia knowledge, this time, they’re looking for a more comical response.

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

