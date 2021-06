From the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce... The 35th Infantry Division Band of the Kansas Army National Guard will be performing at Bicentennial Park on Wednesday, July 7th at 7:00pm. This live performance includes patriotic selections, marches, and popular music performed by the 41-member concert band. The concert is compliments of the great state of Kansas – no admission ticket required. Simply bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets and enjoy an evening of live music. The Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are hosting an After Hours in honor of this event and will provide free Beer/Water for all those in attendance.