Mark Hoppus, Blink-182 Singer, Announces Cancer Diagnosis: ‘It Sucks and I’m Scared’

By Samantha Whidden
 6 days ago
Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus announced on Wednesday he has cancer. The 49-year-old musician shared the unfortunate news on his social media accounts. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Mark shares in the post. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

