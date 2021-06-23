FWC RED TIDE REPORT 202 JUNE 23

The news isn’t good on the red tide front. Capt. Griff at Armed Anglers has live pinfish that he believes are suffering from red tide exposure, as they are kicking around on their sides in the bait tank. He’s seen it before. Larry over at Tarpon Trading Company talked to his pinfish supplier, who reported floating dead grunts and some other species between Anclote Key and Fred Howard Park. An angler fishing the Fred Howard said there are quite a few dead fish around the causeway, including trout. State testing shows the sample at the north end of Honeymoon Island recently showed medium concentrations of red tide.