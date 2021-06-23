FWC RED TIDE REPORT 202 JUNE 23
FWC RED TIDE REPORT (JUNE 23, 2021) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists on the Florida Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 79 samples, with bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) observed in one sample from Pasco County, 11 samples from Pinellas County, three samples from Hillsborough County, seven samples from Manatee County, and one sample from Charlotte County. Additional details are provided below.cedarkeynews.com